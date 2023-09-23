Smog in Metro Manila, neighboring provinces is pollution, not from Taal

Metro Manila and neighboring provinces experienced smog from pollution from vehicles which is unable to rise and not caused by sulfur dioxide emissions from Taal Volcano.

''That is correct,'' said Science and Technology Renato Solidum on Friday's Bangon Pilipinas forum when asked if the smog in Metro Manila is from Taal.

If the smog is from Taal Volcano, Solidum said: ''Just smell it. At Taal Volcano, they smell it (sulfur) and that is why people sometimes feel dizzy. Here, you cannot smell sulfur.''

Solidum said what took place is thermal inversion where smoke and other sources of pollution should be absorbed the atmosphere. ''Instead of floating upwards so it can be dispersed, it does not rise because cold air is pushing it down.''

''Here in Metro Manila, the source of smog is pollution from vehicles. In Taal Volcano, where there is a lake, the source is not pollution but volcanic gas that is why it is called vog,'' said Solidum.

''This is why skies are overcast in Metro Manila and neighboring provinces,'' he said.

With rainshowers taking place midday, Solidum said rain '' would wash down the pollutants''. DMS