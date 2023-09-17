PH-US approves more than 500 bilateral engagements under MDB-SEB for 2024

The Philippines and the United States approved over 500 bilateral engagements for 2024 during the Mutual Defense Board - Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) meeting last Thursday.

Lt. Col. Enrico Gil Ileto, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) public affairs chief said "the meeting is the culminating activity of the PH-US planning cycle that assessed previous activities and set out over 500 bilateral engagements for 2024."

Ileto said the activities include "exercises and high-level exchanges between the allied nations, matters of security cooperation activities, and the strategic vision including maritime security, information sharing, and capacity and capability development, among others."

"It is significant to note however that for the engagements next year under the MDB-SEB are the growth in EDCA projects, increased tempo in joint exercises, and inclusion of key international partners," he said.

Ileto said during the meeting General Romeo Brawner Jr, Chief of Staff of the AFP (CSAFP), and Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of US (INDOPACOM) agreed to expedite the completion of EDCA projects with 63 more projects, aside from the 32 allocated earlier.

“These underscores the continued partnership and collaboration between the Philippines and the United States in enhancing national defense capabilities, as well as the shared commitment to regional security and disaster response efforts,” said Brawner.

“It signifies our commitment to further strengthen our cooperation, ensuring that both militaries are equipped and well-prepared to respond to evolving security challenges,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS