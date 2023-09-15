US, Philippines may agree to allow American troops to access more military camps

By Robina Asido

The United States and Philippines may agree to allow American troops to access more military camps in the country under the Enhanced Defense Agreement (EDCA) between the two states.

In a press conference following the Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board (MDB-SEB) US Indo Pacific Command Admiral John Aquilino said he had discussed with Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner the possible expansion of EDCA sites in the Philippine military camps.

"We are in discussions but everyone has a boss and we both have bosses so we're gonna, we'll have those conversations I think in private, and give our bosses some decision space on how they'd like to go forward," said Aquilino.

"Gen. Brawner and I may make recommendations to our senior leaders for the consideration of additional sites but there are still work to do there, before we get to that answer," he added.

It can be recalled that the number of EDCA sites has increased from five to nine early this year, after the Philippines allowed the US forces to have access in four more military camps.

On the other hand, Aquilino noted that 63 more projects were added to the approved EDCA sites.

"We've increased the number of projects in the already approved sites. We've gone from 32, we've added 63 others and United States has identified investment of almost a hundred and ten million dollars to those sites to build capability capacity for the AFP to use everyday and for the United States to fall in on when invited," he said.

Brawner said aside from the United States, the Philippine government is also spending for the facilities in EDCA sites.

"Let me emphasize however that while the United States is spending for these EDCA sites through the implementation of several projects, I would like to say that the Philippine government is also spending for these EDCA sites primarily because these are our own camps and we have to maintain our camps. We have to make sure that our camps are livable and of course sustainable," he said. DMS