Labor group to appeal minimum wage hike in Calabarzon

A labor group in Calabarzon will appeal the approval of a wage increase order by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) on Monday, saying it is not enough.

"The new wage order is not enough. It is an insult to the workers in the region. A substantial increase in minimum wages is urgent, necessary, and just," said WIN4WIN (Workers Initiative for Wage Increase).

The labor group said it shall insist that a P750 minimum wage rate''will help minimum wage earners in Calabarzon to cope up with the impacts of the rising price of goods and service."

A wage order issued September 1 decided on a wage increase ranging from P35 to P50.

The new minimum wage rates in Calabarzon will be from P385-P520 in the non-agriculture sector; P385-P479 in the agriculture sector; and P385 for retail and service establishments employing not more than 10 workers. DMS