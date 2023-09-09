Task force declares Sulu free of Abu Sayyaf

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Sulu, once known as hotbed of the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) for decades, has been declared as free of the menace.

This was made through a resolution by the Sulu Provincial Task Force in Ending Local Armed Conflict (PTF-ELAC) during the third quarter Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting at Sumadja Hall of the Sulu Area Coordinating Center building in Barangay Bangkal, Patikul on Wednesday.

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, who chairs the PTF-ELAC, made the declaration after members of the task force approved the resolution.

The PTF-ELAC is Sulu’s version of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

“It is my great pleasure and immense pride to declare the Province of Sulu as ASG-Free. This event marks a significant accomplishment in our never-ending quest for stability, security, and peace,” Tan said.

Prior to the declaration of Sulu as ASG-free, the 19 municipalities of the province have declared their respective towns as ASG-free.

Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, Joint Task Force (JTF)-Sulu commander, said prior to the declaration, they were able to clear 52 Abu Sayyaf-affected barangays, which attributed to the voluntary surrender of 966 Abu Sayyaf bandits and recovery of 559 firearms. DMS