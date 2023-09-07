Judge resets identification of evidence to identify supposed smuggled 100 million yen into country

A judge on Wednesday reset the identification of evidence for two Japanese nationals who allegedly brought over 100 million yen into the country last February.

Pasay Regional Trial Court Branch 118 Presiding Judge Rowena Nieves Tan scheduled the next hearing for November 8 to grant the request of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to identify the supposed smuggled money at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) where the agency said it is kept.

Tan said Customs had asked the court to conduct the identification of the money at the NAIA court for "security purposes".

"If the Bureau of Customs wants to take custody of the money, by all means...The court will yield to their appeal," she said, citing that it would also prevent judges from being tempted to take the money.

Tan said the money must be brought to court for further identification.

Customs Operations Officer Marvin Mendoza, the witness, was tasked to identify the undeclared money.

During the previous hearing, Mendoza presented screenshots and pictures of the money said to be brought by the Japanese nationals.

Tan earlier asked Mikaelo Reyes, lawyer of one of the accused, if he can agree to the existence of the money.

"Your honor, sorry. I cannot stipulate the existence of the money," Reyes replied.

Reyes committed to attending the next hearing with the other counsel, Marites Mina-Reginaldo, and their clients at 3 pm. Jaspearl Tan/DMS