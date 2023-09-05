94% of bivalent vaccines vs COVID-19 injected: DOH

Only six percent of 391 860 bivalent doses against COVID-19 donated by Lithuania to the Philippines are left, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said Monday.

"Based on the report this morning, about 94 percent have been consumed from the over 390,000 doses (of bivalent vaccines)," said Herbosa.

Herbosa said the Department of Health (DOH) is not satisfied with the pace of the injections.

"If you remember, the bivalent jabs were donated in late June. However, it took us until this September to consume all the 390,000," said Herbosa.

"Generally, even in other countries, people are no longer scared of COVID-19. That's why we have these donations," said Herbosa.

Meanwhile, the average daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country has dropped back.

The DOH said there is an average of 111 cases daily for the period of August 28 to September 3.

"This is 3 percent lower than cases reported from August 21 to 27," said the DOH. DMS