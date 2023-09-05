''Hanna'' leaves Philippine Area of Responsibility

Typhoon “Hanna” left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 8 am on Monday, the state weather bureau said.

In its 11 am bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomic Services Administration Services Administration (Pagasa) said the southwest monsoon enhanced by “Hanna” will continue to bring rains and gusts over Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon in the next three days.

It was last spotted 360 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes and was moving north-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour.

“Hanna” had maximum winds of 120 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

On Tuesday, the typhoon is expected to make landfall over the coast of Guangdong or Fujian, China by morning or afternoon as a severe tropical storm. Jaspearl Tan/DMS