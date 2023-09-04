''Hanna'' makes landfall over Taitung Country, but signal number one still up over Batanes, Babuyan

Typhoon ''Hanna'' made landfall over Taitung County, Taiwan but Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One remained hoisted over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.

In its 5 pm bulletin Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Hanna'' was located at 245 kilometers north-northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

''Hanna'' was moving west-northwest at 20 kilometers per hour. It had winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 255 kilometers per hour.

Rains of between 50 millimeters and 100 millimeters are forecast over Batanes and the northern portion of Babuyan Islands.

Pagasa said ''Hanna'' is forecast to emerge over the Taiwan Strait and leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility late Sunday or early Monday morning. DMS