One dead from southwest moon enhanced by storms

One person died while the damage to agriculture reached more than P300 million due to the effect of southwest monsoon that continued to be enhanced by Tropical Cyclone ''Goring'' and ''Hanna''.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the previously recorded missing person in Western Visayas died. But it is still validating the cause of death.

The damage to agriculture reached P395,246,593.6, most of which were recorded in Cagayan Valley with P192,654,704.85 worth losses followed by Western Visayas worth P192,564,208.39 and Central Luzon with P10,027,680.36.

The damage to infrastructure in Cagayan Valley, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) remained at P41,216,200 while the number of affected houses reached 482, of which 371 were partially damaged and 111 were destroyed.

The NDRRMC recorded a total of 106,677 families or 387,242 persons in the affected regions of which 5,152 families or 21,701 persons were served inside the 293 evacuation centers.

As of Friday, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has recorded 54 passengers, drivers, cargo helpers and two motorbancas stranded while three vessels were taking shelter in Southern Tagalog due to the effect of the weather systems in the country. Robina Asido/DMS