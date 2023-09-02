Five militia members killed in ambush by alleged NPAs in Quezon

Five members of a Civilian Armed Forces Ground Unit (CAFGU) were killed while two others and a soldier were wounded in an ambush by alleged New People's Army (NPA) members in Quezon Province on Friday morning.

Lt Col. Hector Estolas, spokesman of the 2nd Infantry Division, said the CAFGU members and soldiers under the 85th Infantry Battalion were conducting patrol operation when they were fired upon by suspected NPA members following an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Barangay Mapulot, Tagkawayan in Quezon province around 7 am.

"We rushed the wounded to the hospital, while our fatalities were brought to the funeral homes," he said.

Estollas said they were caught off guard by the attack since the area was recently declared insurgency free.

Estolas said based on initial report around 60 to 70 armed men attacked the government forces during the clash.

He said the troops are still verifying casualties on the enemy side while pursuit operation against the armed men are ongoing. Robina Asido/DMS