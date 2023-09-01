Philippines rejects China's new 10-dash line map

The Philippines rejected China's new map which places almost all of the South China Sea under its ten-dash line and called on the country to ''act responsibly.''

In a statement, Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza said "the Philippines rejects the 2023 version of China’s Standard Map issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources of the People's Republic of China on August 28, 2023, because of its inclusion of the nine-dash line (now a ten-dash line) that supposedly shows China’s boundaries in the South China Sea."

"This latest attempt to legitimize China’s purported sovereignty and jurisdiction over Philippine features and maritime zones has no basis under international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," she said.

"The Philippines, therefore, calls on China to act responsibly and abide by its obligations under UNCLOS and the final and binding 2016 Arbitral Award," she added.

Daza noted that the "2016 Arbitral Award invalidated the nine-dashed line."

"It categorically stated that “maritime areas of the South China Sea encompassed by the relevant part of the ‘nine-dash line’ are contrary to the Convention and without lawful effect to the extent that they exceed the geographic and substantive limits of China’s maritime entitlements under the Convention," she said.

China's Ministry of Natural Resources released the 2023 edition of China's standard map during the celebration of Surveying and Mapping Publicity Day and the National Mapping Awareness Publicity Week. Robina Asido/DMS