UK foreign minister says trade with Philippines ''highest it's ever been''

United Kingdom Foreign Minister James Spencer Cleverly said the"trade between the UK and the Philippines is now the highest it’s ever been"

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Cleverly said the Philippine ? UK trade in goods and services reached around ￡2.4 billion per year.

"Of course, we aspire to increase that number further and that was what... we discussed earlier today," he said.

"We have strong people-to-people links, and we are grateful to have over 47,000 Filipino healthcare workers currently employed in the NHS (National Health Service) and social care," he added.

Cleverly added that this year they have "launched British Investment Partnerships in the Philippines and boosted investments in clean infrastructure and renewable energy."

He said they also "reached new highs in our bilateral trade and launched a new trading scheme to increase Filipino exports to the UK, broadened our maritime cooperation, including sharing knowledge on maritime law, promoting maritime domain awareness, and advancing environmental protection" and "supported the Philippines in adapting to the unavoidable consequences of climate change, particularly in coastal areas and oceans."

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said Cleverly is the first British foreign minister to visit Manila since 2016.

Manalo said his visit "heartens us since it also signals the strengthening of our bilateral ties in trade, investments, security, maritime cooperation, and other fields."

Manalo said he and Cleverly signed "a Joint Statement of Intent to develop a Framework Agreement that is envisioned to define the scope of our bilateral cooperation under the Philippines-UK Enhanced Partnership".

"It seeks to build on the exchanges that our two countries have been undertaking in the areas of defense, security, maritime, climate, economic, and people-to-people ties, since we launched our Enhanced Partnership in 2021," he said.

"Seventy seven years after we established diplomatic ties, the bilateral relationship between the Philippines and the UK remains strong and robust. It is my hope that our commitment to further elevate our Enhanced Partnership will promote better understanding, and enrich the enduring bonds of friendship between our governments and peoples," he added.

Manalo said they also "discussed pressing and evolving regional and international issues of mutual concern."

"The Philippines and the UK are like-minded partners through our shared values of democracy and the rule of law, our unwavering commitment to the rules-based international order, and our pursuit of peace and stability," he said.

Cleverly added that "the UK is building enduring partnerships with the Philippines and likeminded countries across this region to safeguard security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific." Robina Asido/DMS