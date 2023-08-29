Infra damage from ''Goring'' reaches P40 million: NDRRMC

The damage to infrastructure caused by Typhoon ''Goring'' reached P40 million, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Monday.

According to the NDRRMC, ''Goring'' damaged the Paranan river revetment in Barsat East, Baggao, Cagayan.

During the "Laging Handa" public briefing, NDRRMC spokesman Edgar Posadas said the damage to infrastructure may still increase as they are still waiting for reports.

"We have recorded damage to infrastructure of 40 million for Region II but there is a possibility that it will still increase while we continue to receive the latest reports," he said.

Posadas said the number of affected population has reached to 7,919 persons or 2,302 families in 92 barangays in Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

"As of reporting time, we have 53 evacuation centers established catering to 1,948 persons or 538 families in the affected regions," he said.

"We also had reports on 81 flooded areas right now. Fifty-eight are still flooded, 10 have subsided and 13 are still subsiding in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Western Visayas," he added.

The NDRRMC report also shows that 16 out of 26 affected cities and municipalities are still experiencing power outage because of ''Goring''. Robina Asido/DMS