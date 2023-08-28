Super Typhoon ''Goring'' moves slowly south-southeast

Super Typhoon ''Goring'' continues to move slowly south-southeast northeast of Casiguran, Aurora, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Sunday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said ''Goring'' was located 95 kilometers east of Casiguran. It had maximum winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 230 kilometers per hour.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Three remains over the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, Palanan, Dinapigue) and the extreme northern portion of Aurora (Dilasag).

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number Two is up over the eastern portion of mainland Cagayan (Peñablanca, Baggao, Gattaran, Lal-Lo, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Santa Ana, Enrile, Tuguegarao City), the central portion of Isabela (Maconacon, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Benito Soliven, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Angadanan, City of Cauayan, Naguilian, Gamu, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Burgos, Reina Mercedes, Alicia, Luna, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, San Mateo, San Isidro, San Mariano, Ilagan City), the northern portion of Aurora (Casiguran, Dinalungan), and the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela).

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal Number One is in force over Batanes, the rest of Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Quirino, the rest of Isabela, Apayao, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Kalinga, Abra, eastern portion of Ilocos Norte (Pagudpud, Adams, Vintar, Carasi, Nueva Era, Banna, Marcos, Dingras, Solsona, Piddig, Dumalneg, Bangui), Pollilo Islands, eastern portion of Benguet (Bokod, Buguias, Kabayan, Mankayan), eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Pantabangan, Bongabon, Gabaldon, Laur, Rizal), and Calaguas Islands.

''Goring'' is forecast to track generally eastward over the Philippine Sea east of Aurora area in the next 12 hours, Pagasa said. The super typhoon will then turn northeastward and northward tomorrow before shifting northwestward on Tuesday, it added. DMS