''Goring'' intensifies into tropical storm, could reach severe tropical storm category in 36 hours

Tropical Depression ''Goring'' intensified into a tropical storm on Thursday afternoon and could reach severe tropical storm category in the next 36 hours, the state weather bureau reported.

"It may be upgraded into a typhoon category by Saturday during the southward segment of its looping track. While current intensity forecast indicate the progression towards typhoon category, the inherent volatility of attaining super typhoon category remains a possibility," said the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 pm bulletin.

Pagasa said Goring has "intensified into a tropical storm while moving northwestward over the east of Basco, Batanes.

Tropical Storm ''Goring'', which had maximum sustained winds of 75 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 90 kph, was last spotted at 265 km east of Basco, Batanes.

Goring continues to move northwestward at the speed of 10 kph. Robina Asido/DMS