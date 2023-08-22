New presidential proclamation needed to process amnesty applications of rebels

The National Amnesty Commission (NAC) cannot process applications of combatants or rebels until there is a new proclamation by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

In an interview with PTV Monday, NAC Executive Director Maria Victoria Cardona said '' we have not processed (amnesty) applications because the application period issued by the president (Rodrigo Duterte) in February 2021 already expired or lapsed."

The Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) earlier said Marcos is expected to finally issue the new proclamation within August.

"This (amnesty) will serve as the bridge to give combatants or rebels, who probably because of injustice, poverty, or other reason took up arms against the government, a second chance or another opportunity for a new life, engage legally with the government and become productive citizens of out country," Cardona said.

Cardona said the previous amnesty period did not allow communist rebels to apply before the NAC after the Senate failed to concur with Duterte's proclamation. DMS