House expels absent lawmaker allegedly involved in governor's death

The House of Representatives on Wednesday expelled a lawmaker who was allegedly involved in the death of Negros Oriental Governor Ruel Degamo last March 4.

The Lower House voted to expel Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr for disorderly behavior, violating the Code of Conduct at the House of Representatives and being absent without leave. The vote was 265 for and three absentions.

''The most glaring of these violations is his continuous attempt to seek political asylum in Timor-Leste and his prolonged, unjustified absence, which is tantamount to the abandonment of his office,''a House of the Representatives statement said.

It is not known if Teves has returned to the Philippines since leaving early this year for medical checkup.

Teves was named as a respondent in the cases filed over the death of Degamo last May 18. Teves' lawyers said the case against the lawmaker has no basis. DMS