DepEd to use blended learning in schools affected by ''Egay''

The Department of Education (DepEd) will implement blended learning in schools affected by Super Typhoon ''Egay'' to make sure that classes will not be disrupted.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said this in an interview together with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as they visited Victorino Mapa High School in San Miguel for "Brigada Eskwela" on Monday.

"If their repairs will not be completed by the opening (of classes) on August 29, our school will immediately implement the blended learning program because the direction of the Department of Education is there should be no learning disruption," she said.

"It will always be blended learning or in-person classes. So learning will continue despite the problem in their classrooms," she added.

Duterte also stressed that the schools that were damaged will be the priority of the department in this year's budget for repair.

Marcos said this is the temporary solution of the government.

"That is our temporary solution. We will go back to the system that we have created during the lockdown while we cannot yet use the school buildings and facilities," he said.

"We are doing what we can do together with the local government units (LGU) to repair all the damage. The School building program should always be continued but the weather is the big challenge," he added.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) at least 59 schools were damaged due to ''Egay'' and the enhanced southwest monsoon. Robina Asido/DMS