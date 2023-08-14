Bureau of Quarantine lifts vax certs requirement for international travelers

Vaccination certificates for inbound travelers will no longer have to be presented upon entry in the country following the Department of Health’s (DOH) circular, effectively lifting the entry screening protocols.

Based on its Memorandum Circular 2023-06, the Bureau of Quarantine said the order cover inbound travelers in airports and seaports.

"All arriving international travelers are accepted regardless of their vaccination status," according to the DOH.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista welcomed the DOH’s announcement, saying the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has been closely coordinating with the BOQ even before the Health Department’s announcement to ensure safety of passengers.

“This is indeed a very welcome development on our part. The DOTr has been coordinating with the DOH through the BOQ to ensure that all passengers are accorded safe and convenient travel. We will implement and follow this,” autista said.

Likewise, the BOQ said international travelers will be accepted entry regardless of vaccination status.

The order follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Proclamation No. 297, which lifts the country’s Public Health Emergency due to COVID-19 last July 21, 2023. DOTr