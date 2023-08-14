AFP ''will resist'' if China tries to remove ship from Ayungin Shoal: spokesman

The Philippine military '' will resist'' an effort by China to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from the Ayungin Shoal, an Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesman said Saturday.

“Of course, we will resist,” Col. Medel Aguilar said during the Saturday News Forum.

The military said it is preparing for a resupply mission within two weeks as a Chinese Coast Guard ship prevented one civilian ship from reaching BRP Sierra Madre last August 5.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it is ready to provide more vessels to assist the AFP in future resupply missions.

China's Coast Guard used a water cannon on a PCG vessel accompanying two civilian ships on a resupply mission.

Only one civilian ship was able to fulfill its resupply mission to the soldiers at BRP Sierra Madre.

Medel said the Chinese Coast Guard should refrain from doing hostile acts that violates international law and endanger lives.

The military ran BRP Sierra Madre aground on the Ayungin Shoal in 1999 to maintain the

country’s territorial claim at the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

China insists that the area, which it calls Ren'ai Reef, is within its territory. DMS