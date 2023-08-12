Wescom considering ''options'' for next resupply in Ayungin Shoal

The Western Command (Wescom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) is considering a lot of ''options'', including an airdrop operation, to make sure that the resupply mission for the troops stationed in Ayungin Shoal will be done "before the end of two weeks".

"Any and all options that are available we are considering. If they can't get in we'll do something else," Western Command Chief Rear Admiral Alberto Carlos said in a press conference during the visit of Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. in Palawan on Thursday.

"Everything is being considered, airdrop, all of those. Bottomline is we need to resupply them before the end of two weeks, otherwise they will still survive but be less comfortable ," said Carlos.

"Our first concern is how to resupply the vessel before the two weeks... now as far as the other options in the long run, we're considering many many options and as of now I cannot tell you what those options are that we are considering. But all of these are on the table. All of these we are considering so that we can comply with the president's order that we will not leave Ayungin," he added.

When asked about the proposal of former Defense Secretary Orlando Mercado to ground more ships at the West Philippine Sea, Carlos reiterated that "all options are being considered for us to be able to comply with the president's order".

"We do resupply missions every month so we deliver 30 days worth of food, water and other supplies to our troops in Ayungin. Since only half made it to the ship so that's two weeks early next week hopefully but definitely before the supply runs out. We're on the clock now so to speak...," he said.

Carlos said "it is our prayer there will be no more water cannon incident and there will be less aggressive reception " in the next resupply mission "especially with the international attention that this incident generated".

"We will be using the same boats. I inspected them recently, there's no material damage. they're good to go for another run," he added.

Carlos noted that since the last water cannon incident in November 2021, all the resupply and rotation missions of Wescom have been successful until the August 5 incident happened.

Despite the recent water cannon incidents, Carlos also noted that the military have placed contingencies in case of possible ramming incidents in the future resupply missions.

"We have prepared for that. We have contingencies in place, we have discussed this possibility.... The bottomline is to remain non confrontational, so we have the moral high ground,." he said. Robina Asido/DMS