Marcos suspends all reclamation projects in Manila Bay

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr ordered the suspension of reclamation projects '' to really to look into, number one, the environmental impacts, (and) also the social impacts of these activities,'' the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) said.

All 22 reclamation projects in Manila Bay will remain suspended pending a review to determine if they follow environmental regulations.

In a press briefing in Malacanang Thursday, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the assessment will be completed within the month.

She said projects which will be found to affect the environment or violated government regulations, will be given time to implement corrective measures.

"There is due process here now...If they do not comply. It's possible for the ECCs (environmental compliance certificate) to be suspended," Loyzaga said.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna said the city received information that all reclamation activities have been ordered suspended by the DENR. DMS