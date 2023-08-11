Koshikawa welcomes gov't extension of CARS Program

By Robina Asido

Japan Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa welcomed the government's extension of the Comprehensive Automotive Resurgence Strategy (CARS) Program as he attended the 60th Anniversary Expo of Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) on Thursday.

"This year, car sales in the Philippines are picking up to pre-pandemic levels, with MMPC holding the second-largest market share. We are optimistic that this upbeat trend will continue as the automotive industry recovers from the pandemic, along with the recent announcement from Malacanang of the approved five-year extension of the CARS Program," said Koshikawa.

"We eagerly welcome this extension and other investment reforms under the Marcos Jr. administration that will increase the opportunities for companies such as MMPC to further expand their businesses," he added.

Koshikawa also expressed hope that "the Philippine government will sustain its progressive economic policies towards the overall revitalization of the Philippine’s automotive industry, which is also positioned in the industrial cooperation between two countries, including not only the development of manufacturing industry but also supporting industries such as parts production in the Philippines".

Imelda Abadilla-Brown, MMPC vice president of Legal and Government Affairs said Mitsubishi is still waiting for an executive order on the extension of the CARS program.

"For the MMPC we are hoping that the government will give us at least the minimum of five years, of course more than that will be very much welcome. The CARS program is something that the industry needs, it's a very good program, it is very beneficial to the society, it generates jobs, we keep to preserve jobs," she said.

"We want to continue producing the Mirage. Of course, with the support we will be able to sustain the gains under the program so it's not just about getting the volume but to continue supporting our suppliers. The CARS program should not be the one-time program," she added.

Brown said Mitsubishi is requesting another CARS program.

"We hope to be able to continue to enhance this program, sustain this program and in fact we are asking for CARS 2. If there is going to be a CARS 2 for an upcoming model that would be very good," she said.

Brown said the MMPC has produced 12,000 units of Mitsubishi Mirage "from January to June of 2023 or 27 percent market share."

"From 15.4 (percent) market shares in June of 2022, it is now at 27 percent of market share," she said.

"For last year 2022, 9,230 units, 2023 as of date 14,167 units production. The sales were much bigger in 2022 at 12,000 plus and from January to date its at 14,000 already so there was a big jump," she added.

Takeshi Hara, president and CEO of MMPC, also announced that its new car models will be launched in the Philippines by January next year.

"We are excited to present to you the XRT and XFC concept cars, which will represent the face of our new Mitsubishi models. These cutting-edge concepts symbolize our pursuit of environmental consciousness and advanced technology, propelling us towards a future of cleaner, greener, and smarter mobility solutions for the Philippines," he said.

"I am very much delighted to announce that MMPC will be bringing in this tough player very soon to the Philippine market and it will be called the Mitsubishi Triton," he added. DMS