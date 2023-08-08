DFA protests latest Chinese activities at Ayungin Shoal

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to protest last Saturday's incident where Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons to Philippine Coast Guard ships escorting supply boats to soldiers in a grounded vessel at Ayungin Shoal.

The DFA issued a note verbale during the meeting with Huang, where a ''strong protest'' was conveyed over the incident where ''the blocking and water cannoning lasted for over an hour,'' said Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza in a briefing.

The DFA said China must ''stop its illegal activities and stop interfering with its duties and to comply with the arbitral award and adhere to its commitments under the law.''

Daza said the DFA ''expressed disappointment that it was unable to reach its counterpart for several hours'' through its hotline channel. DMS