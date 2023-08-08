「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
31度-28度
両替レート
1万円=P3,880
$100=P5,540

8月8日のまにら新聞から

DFA protests latest Chinese activities at Ayungin Shoal

［ 135 words｜2023.8.8｜英字 (English) ］

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) summoned Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian to protest last Saturday's incident where Chinese Coast Guard vessels fired water cannons to Philippine Coast Guard ships escorting supply boats to soldiers in a grounded vessel at Ayungin Shoal.

The DFA issued a note verbale during the meeting with Huang, where a ''strong protest'' was conveyed over the incident where ''the blocking and water cannoning lasted for over an hour,'' said Foreign Affairs spokesperson Teresita Daza in a briefing.

The DFA said China must ''stop its illegal activities and stop interfering with its duties and to comply with the arbitral award and adhere to its commitments under the law.''

Daza said the DFA ''expressed disappointment that it was unable to reach its counterpart for several hours'' through its hotline channel. DMS

