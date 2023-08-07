Philippines captures Junior League Softball World Series title

The Philippines rallied from an early deficit to defeat a team from the United States, 4-1, and capture the Junior League Softball World Series in Kirkland, Washington on Saturday.

Represented by Bago City, Negros Occidental, the Philippines relied on clutch hitting and sterling pitching by Erican Arnaiz, who struck out 15 batters, to defeat the US squad, whose players are from Milford, Connecticut.

The Philippines tied the game on the second inning and scored two runs in the sixth inning. Arnaiz stopped a US rally in the fifth as she dove to recover the ball.

''It is a long awaited victory that will be forever cherished by the entire country,'' a statement by Little League Philippines said in its Facebook page.

''We are so filled with joy and pride to announce that the 2023 Junior League World Series Champions is our very own, JLS Team Bago City, Philippines,'' it added.

This is the second Negros team to win the title after a squad from Bacolod won in 2003. The last time the Philippines entered the finals was when a team from Norzagaray, Bulacan lost the 2015 championship. DMS