Gov't, partners extend P275m to families affected by recent calamities

The government and its partners have so far released P275 million to families affected by recent calamities particularly Super Typhoon ''Egay'' and the southwest monsoon, a social welfare official reported on Saturday.

“The total cost of humanitarian assistance is 275 million plus pesos. This is provided by DSWD, LGUs, NGOs and other partners. And inyong available relief resources naman natin ay halos nasa P2.2 billion (pesos). These are standby funds, quick response funds,” Social Welfare Director Michael Christopher Mathay said in a news forum in Quezon City.

“This is cash and iyong cost of stockpiles natin. Ito iyong mga food and non-food items. Iyong food times is iyong family food packs. Tapos iyong non-food items ay iyong mga kitchen kits, hygiene kits, sleeping kit, and family kit (containing clothes for the whole family),” the official clarified.

The stockpile cost is around P1.8 billion, Mathay said, noting that there are more than 3.2 million affected persons in 5,000 plus barangays.

The regions which received the assistance include Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western, Eastern, and Central Visayas, Davao region, Soccsksargen, and CAR, he said.

On damaged shelters, the DSWD official said that there are more than 64,000 damaged houses of which 3,000 plus were totally damaged; and, 60,000 plus were partially damaged.

The total cost of DSWD’s humanitarian assistance provided to survivors reached more than P224 million. This is in addition to the aid extended by the local government units (LGUs) which amounts to P48 million plus, and non-government organizations (NGOs) amounting more than P139,000.

Aside from the family food packs, Mathay said the DSWD is also extending emergency cash transfers to those affected by the calamities so they could buy other necessities such as medicine.

“That’s not just it. Magbibigay din tayo ng cash for work. This is katumbas ng daily minimum wage at sa ganoon ay mabigyan ng hanapbuhay ang ating mga kababayan na nawalan ng trabaho,” Mathay told the forum.

“Mayroon rin tayong early recovery, cash grants, para sa mga nasiraan ng bahay para matulungan natin silang bumangon muli. Ang DSWD sa pamumuno ni Secretary Rex Gatchalian ay 24/7 na tumutulong sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.

The agency is also providing psycho-social support to persons and families affected by disasters under DSWD’s Management Camp Coordination Program in different evacuation centers.

“Mayroon tayong mga social workers na tumutugon sa mga problemang ganyan, not only physically, but mentally,” Mathay said. Presidential News Desk