DOTr, JICA signs record of discussion for 30-year Railway Masterplan

The Department of Transportation (DOTr), with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), signed the record of discussion for the 30-year Railway Masterplan for the Greater Capital Region on August 3.

Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, Transport Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez, Transport Undersecretary Timothy John Batan and JICA Chief Representative Takema Sakamoto, were present at the ceremony.

This will not only create more trains and rail networks but will also enhance the knowledge and service of railway staff and train operators, to develop a more comfortable and convenient travel.

"Railway development in the Greater Capital Region would not involve only longer rail lines and more trains. The strategic framework of this development plan must include the comfort and safety of the passengers. Achieving this goal must involve strengthening DOTr’s institutional capacity through technology and knowledge transfer," Bautista remarked.

Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon are considered part of the Greater Capital Region.

Bautista also thanked JICA for being the DOTr and the Philippines' strong partner and friend on important transport initiatives and projects.

Sakamoto also expressed his determination to bring the project to fruition.

"We can do it with our strong aspiration and full collaboration! Let me express my utmost confidence that this project will definitely be beneficial for DOTr and the Filipino people to improve both quality of life and business environment in this promising country," he said. DOTr