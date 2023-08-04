PCG rescues 67 from half-submerged boat off Quezon

A total of 67 persons were put into safety after rescue units from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responded to a boat half-submerged while traversing the vicinity waters off Barangay Macnit, Polillo, Quezon Thursday.

The Coast Guard has reported no casualty and missing. Currently, the team is awaiting for the provision of boat to transport the crew and passengers to the intended port of destination.

According to reports received by the PCG, motorbanca Jovelle Express 3 with 33.8 gross tonnage left Patnanungan Port at 10 am to Real, Quezon with 60 passengers and seven crew with 15 styrofoam boxes of assorted fish.

Coast Guard Station Northern Quezon reported that adequate lifevests were provided to the passengers prior it left port with good weather condition.

While underway, said boat incurred damage to its forward part as a hard material accidentally hit the boat causing the motorbanca to take in water.

Around 1 pm, Coast Guard Sub Station Patnanungan received a message from one of the passengers of the motorbanca informing that their vessel is in distress.

The Coast Guard immediately dispatched their deployable response group and departed Patnanungan Port onboard motorbanca "Leonor Dos" and established contact with motorbanca "AdaJay" which was rendering assistance to Jovelle Express 3 at the incident area.

Likewise, Coast Guard Station Northern Quezon directed its sub-station in Polillo to proceed at the barangay to render assistance.

All passengers were brought to the barangay hall of Barangay Macnit, Polillo as of the moment, properly accounted and were assessed in good physical condition. PCG