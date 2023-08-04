DepEd announces school year 2023-2024 to open Aug. 29

The Department of Education (DepEd) announces that the opening of classes for school year 2023-2024 in all public schools will be on August 29.

DepEd announced this in its Facebook account on Thursday.

Private schools may choose to open classes on any date starting “the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August," pursuant to Republic Act 11480.

Last year, around 28.6 million learners were enrolled. DMS