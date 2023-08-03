Protest staged vs LRT 1 and 2 fare hike

Bayan Muna, together with other groups, held a protest on Wednesday morning against the implementation of the fare increase of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) 1 and 2 at the Monumento station.

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) implemented the train fare hike raising the minimum boarding fee to P13.29 from P11 and a 21-centavo increase in the P1 distance fare per kilometer.

During the protest, former Bayan Muna Partylist Rep. Ferdinand Gaite said the LRT fare hike will worsen the financial struggles of the working class.

“It is unacceptable that the government continues to burden the people with additional expenses while failing to address their pressing needs,” Gaite said.

“The LRT1 and LRT2 are essential modes of transportation for many Filipinos, especially those who rely on them for their daily commute. The fare hike will disproportionately affect the marginalized sectors of society, making it harder for them to reach their workplaces, schools, and other destinations,” he added.

Gaite urged the government to prioritize the welfare of the Filipino people by providing affordable and efficient mass transportation systems.

“The fare hike is a clear manifestation of the government's negligence towards the needs of the working class and the poor," he said

The rally began at 10:30 am and ended at 11:15 am, with around 50 participants from Bayan Muna, Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan mga Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (PISTON), Akbayan, and Defend CAMANAVA. Jaspearl Tan/DMS