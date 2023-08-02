More than 100 cities, municipalities under state of calamity due to ''Egay'': NDRRMC

More than 100 cities and municipalities were declared under state of calamity due to the effect of Super Typhoon ''Egay'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (NDRRMC) reported on Tuesday.

According to the NDRRMC, the cities and municipalities declared under state of calamity was recorded in regions of Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa and CAR.

The recorded number of fatalities slightly increased to 26 with 52 people injured and 13 others missing.

However, the number of the affected population has increased to 2,476,907 persons or 675,357 families, of which 15,666 families or 57,281 individuals were still being served inside the 763 evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC also recorded 397 roads and 33 bridges affected by Egay, of which 70 roads and three bridges remain not passable.

A total of 108 cities and municipalities are still experiencing power outages while the number of damaged houses reached 41,920, of which 40,292 were partially damaged and 1,628 were destroyed.

The damage to agriculture is at P1.96 billion and P3.5 billion for infrastructure. Other assets damaged including electronics, furniture, educational materials and solar street lights reached P9,977,216.22.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said as of 11 am, Tuesday, there were "no stranded passengers, vessels, rolling cargoes, and motorbancas in all ports nationwide."

"All shipping and fishing operations have resumed," it added. Robina Asido/DMS