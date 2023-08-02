''Falcon'' leaves Philippine Area of Responsibility: Pagasa

Typhoon ''Falcon'' left the Philippine Area of Responsibility Tuesday afternoon but it will continue to enhance the southwest monsoon to bring rains over the western portion of Luzon for three days.

For Tuesday, gusty conditions are expected in the following areas aside from Metro Manila. They are Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Abra, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, the central and southern portions of Aurora, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, and most of Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Western Visayas.

In its 5 pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Falcon'' was estimated at 835 kilometers northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

''Falcon'', which was moving 15 kilometers west-northwest, had winds of up to 175 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 215 kilometers per hour. DMS