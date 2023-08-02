House adopts resolution recognizing strong ties between Philippines and Japan

The House of Representatives on Monday adopted a resolution seeking to strengthen the mutual cooperation between the Philippines and Japan through the Philippines-Japan Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society and to designate the organization’s officers and members.

Lawmakers gave their approval on House Resolution No. 1146, which was introduced by Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio Gonzales, Majority Leader Manuel Jose Dalipe, Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, Senior Deputy Majority Leader Ferdinand Alexander Marcos, and Tingog Reps. Yedda Marie Romualdez and Jude Acidre.

“The Philippines and Japan have a history of close bilateral relations spanning more than 67 years now. And in those long years, Japan has always been a close ally in almost every facet of international relations, especially in the areas of trade and economy,” Romualdez, leader of the 312-member House of Representatives, said.

The resolution said that on July 23, 1956, the San Francisco Peace Treaty and the Japan-Philippines Reparations Agreement were enforced, normalizing the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“In 1971, the Philippines-Japan Society was established which positively contributed to the strong bilateral Philippines-Japan relations that now persist at various levels of great importance ? business and economics, academic, technical training, cultural and interpersonal exchange,” House Resolution No. 1146 read.

“On November 13, 1987, the House of Representatives adopted House Resolution No. 14, entitled ‘Resolution Organizing the Philippines-Japan Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society,’ strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue and enhancing beneficial ties between the House of Representatives of both the Republic of the Philippines and Japan,” it added.

It further noted that the friendship society is based on “genuine friendship and mutual trust and respect,” where the relationship between the Philippines and Japanese governments was strengthened.

“To commemorate the 50 years of strong partnership and diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan, the year 2006 was declared as the Philippines-Japan Friendship Year under Proclamation No. 905, Series of 2005, and July 23, 2006, as the Philippines-Japan Friendship Day, by virtue of Proclamation No. 854, Series of 2005,” the resolution expressed.

“As members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, the World Scout Parliamentary Union, and the Global Parliamentarians on Habitat, the bilateral and international cooperation between the Philippines and Japan intensified and led to more purposeful exchanges of best practices and experiences in promoting sustainable development goals and other mutual concerns and interests," it said.

It also said that with the accession of Japan as a dialogue partner to the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, “the special relationship of the Philippines and Japan is further developed, and the regional cooperation towards perpetual peace, everlasting amity, and collaboration among the peoples in ASEAN is enhanced.”

“Through the Philippine-Japan Parliamentarians’ Friendship Society, the Philippines and Japan share a common aspiration to intensify their collaborative endeavors in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity, to promote mutual understanding and cooperation, and to strengthen the bonds of camaraderie and solidarity between them,” the resolution continued. DMS