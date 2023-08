President Ferdinand Marcos Jr named Lt. Gen. Roy Galido as the new Philippine Army chief, the Department of National Defense (DND) said Monday.

Galido replaces Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., who was earlier named by Marcos as Armed Forces of the Philippines chief of staff.

Galido, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1990, is the head of the Western Mindanao Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. DMS