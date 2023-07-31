PNP deploys over 2,000 personnel for ''Falcon''

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed more than 2,000 personnel to prepare for any devastation Severe Tropical Storm “Falcon” may bring.

“Our regional directors, especially those whose stations that will be affected by the storm have the discretion to raise their alert levels,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo told dzBB.

“For now, we have deployed over 2,000 police officers and those under the reactionary standby support team are around 9,000,” she added.

Fajardo said during the past few days, around 200 personnel have distributed food packs and non-food items to the victims of Typhoon ''Egay''. The PNP has augmented police that will be needed for search and rescue, retrieval and road clearing operations.

She said police stations in the Ilocos Region and Cagayan Valley were affected by Typhoon “Egay” which exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility this week.

“We received reports coming from the ground, particularly from Region 1 and Region 2, that there are stations that were affected. Their roofing and their signages were damaged, and some glass windows were shattered. But other than that, there was no major damage,” Fajardo said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS