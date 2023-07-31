Gov't to conduct inventory of damaged public schools ahead of school opening: Marcos

The government is conducting an inventory to determine the number of public schools in Northern Luzon that were affected by the onslaught of Typhoon ''Egay'', ahead of the opening of classes next month.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that an inventory of the damaged public schools will be conducted so that the government can determine the extent of the damage left by ''Egay'' in schools to ensure smooth opening of classes in August.

The President emphasized that the idea was pointed out by Senator Imee Marcos who accompanied him during today’s visit in Egay-hit areas in Northern Luzon.

“Senator Imee pointed out very correctly that the school year is about to begin at mayroon tayong kukunin, gagawa ng listahan ng mga damaged school buildings na hindi magamit. Tignan natin what we can do in a month kasi we have one month, August 28 ang pasukan,” Marcos said.

“So…these are the general elements that we have, looking at this is what we have been getting from the agencies, the responding agencies to all of these,” he added when asked about the government’s post-Egay efforts.

The chief executive presided over on Saturday a series of briefings in Bangued, Abra; Laoag City in Ilocos Norte; and Tuguegarao City, Cagayan where he received initial reports on the effects of super typhoon Egay in Northern Luzon.

The President also conducted aerial inspections of the affected areas in Abra and Ilocos Norte. Presidential News Desk