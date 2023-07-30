Tropical Storm ''Falcon'' strengthens as it moves north

Tropical Storm ''Falcon'' intensified as it moved north over the Philippine Sea, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

''Falcon'', which had winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour and maximum gusts of 90 kilometers per hour, was located 1,205 kilometers east of Central Luzon.

It is forecast to steadily gain strength in the next three days and could become a typhoon on Sunday afternoon or evening and reach peak intensity late Monday or early Tuesday, said Pagasa.

Pagasa added that hoisting a wind signal due to ''Falcon'' in any area ''remains unlikely.''

But Pagasa added that ''Falcon'' will enhance the southwest monsoon bringing occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days.

Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan and Antique will experience rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters for Saturday, Pagasa said. DMS