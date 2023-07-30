Marcos to ''Egay'' victims in Abra: help, assistance in place

Overseeing the government’s post-''Egay'' response in Abra on Saturday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the victims of the super typhoon that everything they need has already been prepared by the government.

“Kaya kami nandito para tiyaking na maayos ang takbo at magbigay ng instruction para maging maliwanag kung ano ‘yung dapat nating gawin,” Marcos said during the distribution of government’s assistance to Egay victims in Bangued.

Prior to the distribution, Marcos presided over a situation briefing on the effects of Typhoon ''Egay'' from the governors of Abra, Benguet and Mt. Province and various government agencies involved in disaster response efforts.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided P5.62 million worth of assistance to the affected residents with the help of the local government unit (LGU) of Abra and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) – Cordillera Administrative Region.

At least 8,375 family food packs and 5,926 other food and non-food items were also made available for the victims of ''Egay'' while 96 gallons of water and 1,142 hygiene kits were provided to the affected residents.

Marcos, who is also the concurring Secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA), has also made various assistance available for the affected farmers and fishers such as seeds, medicines and biologics for livestock and poultry and fingerlings.

The Survival and Recovery Loan Program (SRLP) and the quick response fund were also prepared by the DA.

Marcos said he wanted to ensure that help will immediately reach the families and individuals affected by ''Egay''.

“Nandiyan naman ang emergency, ang mga emergency na pangangailangan – ‘yung mga pagkain, kung saan ‘yung mga shelter, pati communication, ‘yung water supply. Iyong mga ganoon ay mukha naming in place na, nandiyan naka-ready na,” the chief executive said.

“Kaya’t we have prepared – marami na kaming nakahanda na food packs. Susunod diyan ay ang pinakaimportante water supply pero susunod diyan ‘yung kuryente,” he added, assuring the residents of the government’s quick efforts to restore power supply in the affected areas.

After the relief operations, the President said that recovery and rehabilitation are the next efforts both of the LGUs and the national government to ensure that the victims will immediately get back on their feet.

Marcos said that the government will provide building materials to the affected families as he hailed the quick response efforts of the LGUs and the national government for immediately providing the needs of the victims.

Marcos stressed they are now working double time to restore the power supply in Bangued, Abra.

“Kaya’t palagay ko sa lalong madaling panahon maibabalik na natin ang lahat ng mga serbisyo na kinakailangan. Dito sa Abra at sa Bangued pa lamang, at saka hindi pa lahat ng barangay ang may kuryente. Kaya’t ito’y isang nilalakad,” the President said.

“So, dahan-dahan. Basta’t maging maayos,” he added.

The chief executive also emphasized that the government will immediately work on communication restoration in the affected areas.

At least 10 families or 42 individuals are currently taking temporary shelter in four evacuation centers in Abra due to super typhoon Egay that left P1.03 million worth of agricultural damage and losses, affecting 17 farmers and fisherfolk.

The National Electrification Administration (NEA) reported that Abra Electric Cooperative (ABRECO) experienced total power interruption. Presidential News Desk