21 confirmed dead as boat sinks in Rizal: PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said 21 passengers died after a boat capsized in Binangonan, Rizal Province on Thursday.

In a TV interview, PCG spokesperson Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said: “For now, we have confirmed that 21 passengers are dead, 30 survived and there are no missing victims based on the report we received.”

In an inquiry, the PCG said the motor banca Princess Aya left Binangonan at 12:30 pm for Barangay Gulod, Talim Island.

''It encountered strong winds, prompting all passengers to panic and went to the port side of the MBCA (motor banca),'' the PCG said. The boat capsized as a result. The sinking occured at 1 pm, the PCG added.

Balilo said the PCG is checking if the victims were wearing life jackets to see if the operators of the boat had violated any safety regulations.

Asked about why the boat was allowed to sail, Balilo said: “This morning, the typhoon left the National Capital Region and the boat was given clearance. The weather was fine in the area but it just so happened that there were strong winds which caused the passengers to panic.”

PCG Commandant Admiral Abu has instructed personnel to investigate the main cause of the incident, he added. Robina Asido and Jaspearl Tan/DMS