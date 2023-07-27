Marcos congratulates Philippine women's football team for historic World Cup win

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated the Philippine Women’s National Football Team for winning over co-host New Zealand at the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Tuesday.

“Congratulations to our Philippine Women’s National Football Team on their historic triumph against New Zealand at the FIFA Women's World Cup today!” the President said his tweet message.

Marcos earlier tweeted a message calling on the Philippine women’s football team, also known as “Filipinas”, to “break barriers and inspire generations” in their scheduled group match against Switzerland last week.

The Filipinas though lost their first match against Switzerland but moved up to the group rankings by defeating New Zealand, 1-0, witnessed by a raucous hometown crowd.

“A momentous first-ever World Cup win for the Philippines! Mabuhay ang Filipinas!” Marcos said in his tweet following the historic win.

The 22-strong women football team made its historic debut appearance in the prestigious FIFA World Cup after winning several qualifying matches progressing beyond their group stage in the Asian Cup in 2022.

The team advanced further into the semifinals to qualify for the World Cup, marking the first time the Philippines participated in the global tournament in its 42-year history.

With Tuesdays’ historic win, the Philippines moved up in their group ranking with the possibility of entering the qualifying matches should they win over Norway on July 30. Presidential News Desk