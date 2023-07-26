Philippines edge New Zealand in Women's FIFA World Cup

The Philippines grabbed an early lead against host New Zealand and hung on to win its first Women's FIFA World Cup match in Wellington on Tuesday.

The Philippines, which lost 2-0 to Switerland on opening day on Friday, has one win and one loss. They will play Norway, which lost to New Zealand last Friday, on Sunday.

Sarina Bolden headed in a cross from Sara Eggesvik to give the Philippines a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute.

But Hannah Wilkinson, who was given a yellow card for a foul against Sofia Harrison, put pressure on the Filipinas with a header that hit the net. Then Wilkinson crossed to Jacqui Hand for a goal that turned out to be offside on the replay.

Philippine goalkeeper Olivia McDaniel held firm in the closing minutes as the Filipinas notched the historic win. DMS