Marcos arrives in Kuala Lumpur for three-day state visit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. arrived in Kuala Lumpur Tuesday for a three-day state visit.

He, First Lady Lisa Araneta-Marcos and his delegation arrived at 4:51 pm. They left Manila around 1 pm.

Marcos said he will meet with King Al-Sultan Abdullah and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said he will pursue areas of cooperation on halal industry, Islamic banking, agriculture and food security, digital economy, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. Malaysia is one of the global leaders in the halal industry.

Last April, the Department of Trade and Industry said it is developing the Philippine Halal Development Plan as mandated by Republic Act No. 10817 or the Halal Export Development and Promotion Act.

"Building on past successes, this state visit to Malaysia aims to identify new areas of synergies that can propel our partnership and serve as a roadmap for our respective agencies to work on for the mutual benefit of both our countries and the peoples of the new century," Marcos said. DMS