First day of transport strike did not affect Metro Manila: PNP

The first day of a transport strike by Manibela which coincided with the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday did not paralyze public transportation in Metro Manila.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo there were no commuters who were stranded.

Manibela president Mar Valbuena earlier said at least 200,000 public

utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers will join the strike.

The transport group is protesting to ask the government to revise its Omnibus Franchising Guidelines which directs jeepney operators to consolidate and make it easier for them to borrow from banks to purchase modern jeepney units.

Operators are given until December 31 to consolidate into cooperatives or corporations otherwise they will not be able to keep their franchise or continue to ply their routes.

The PNP has deployed its vehicles to assist the riding public. PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. earlier urged Manibela not to push through with the strike for the sake of the public. DMS