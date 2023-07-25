QCPD slams protestors for posting video of cops singing during SONA rally

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III on Monday criticized protestors for posting a video of cops singing while a rally was being held during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“They just got a good angle but the police were actually far from them. But the police were already stationed in that location since last night. They passed by UP (University of the Philippines) and then went to Philcoa. They don’t even have a permit that allows them to hold rallies at Philcoa,” Torre told dzBB.

“They just stuck a camera there. We were the only ones hearing them sing. No one at Jollibee could hear them. They just made it appear in such a way that those individuals were getting in the way of their protest,” he added.

“I am very disgusted by their behavior,” he said.

In an ambush interview, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Brig. Gen. Jose Nartatez Jr. said the activity was part of “morale-boosting” of the police.

Meanwhile, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte revealed that the cops in the video are from the NCRPO.

“After the investigation, we found out that the policemen in the video are from the NCRPO and not QCPD,” she said in her Twitter account.

“Your concern will be passed on to the PNP (Philippine National Police) so that it will be addressed and to ensure that the protestors can air their grievances,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS