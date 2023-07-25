Marcos to sign proclamation, granting amnesty to rebel returnees

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to issue a proclamation granting amnesty to communist rebels who have decided to go back to the folds of the government as part of the administration’s reintegration process.

“To complete this reintegration process, I will issue a Proclamation granting amnesty to rebel returnees, and I ask Congress to support me in this endeavor,” Marcos said during his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday.

Marcos noted that some of the Filipino people “have taken to arms to make their views known and felt” for almost 50 years as he emphasized that their armed struggle has evolved.

The President said that the Philippines and the Filipino people are now moving together toward peace and development.

“We have now progressed together towards peace and development. We have incorporated capacity-building and social protection into our reintegration programs to guarantee full decommissioning of former combatants,” the President said.

Marcos said the Barangay Development and Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Programs have been effective “in addressing the root cause of conflict in the countryside.” Presidential News Desk