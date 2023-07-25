Typhoon ''Egay'' strengthens, Metro Manila under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1

Typhoon ''Egay'' gains strength as it moved north-northwest placing many areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, including Metro Manila, on Monday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said ''Egay'' was located 500 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora.

''Egay'', which had maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 190 kilometers per hour, was moving north-northwest at 10 kilometers per hour.

''Egay is forecast to continue intensifying and reach super typhoon category by late tomorrow or on early Wednesday,'' said Pagasa.

Metro Manila was placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One in Pagasa's afternoon bulletin.

Other areas under the warning signal were Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao Island, Burias Island, the rest of Albay, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Abra, the rest of Mountain Province, the rest of Ifugao, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Quezon including Pollilo Islands, the rest of Aurora, Benguet, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Marinduque, central and eastern portions of Romblon (Banton, Corcuera, Romblon, Magdiwang, Cajidiocan, San Fernando) and the northern and central portions of Batangas (Calaca, Cuenca, Taysan, Lian, Tuy, Balayan, Talisay, Padre Garcia, Agoncillo, Santo Tomas, San Jose, Lemery, Lipa City, Ibaan, City of Tanauan, Mataasnakahoy, Alitagtag, Balete, Nasugbu, San Juan, San Nicolas, Rosario, Laurel, Santa Teresita, Taal, Malvar).

Places in Visayas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One were Eastern Samar, the rest of Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, the northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Mahaplag, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, Abuyog, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo) and the northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands, Camotes Islands.

Under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two were Catanduanes, eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu, Bacacay, City of Tabaco, Malilipot, Malinao, Tiwi), northern portion of Camarines Norte (Calaguas and Maculabo Islands), eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Garchitorena, Lagonoy, San Jose, Sagnay), Isabela, northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao), Quirino, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Kalinga, central and eastern portions of Mountain Province (Paracelis, Natonin, Barlig, Sadanga, Bontoc), eastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kasibu, Quezon, Diadi, Bagabag), eastern portion of Ifugao (Alfonso Lista, Aguinaldo, Mayoyao, Lagawe, Banaue, Hingyon, Lamut), central and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagangilang, San Juan, Dolores, Lagayan, Danglas, La Paz, Daguioman, Boliney, Bucloc, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Tayum, Bucay, Bangued, Penarrubia, Manabo, Tubo), Ilocos Norte and Batanes.

Also under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two were the northeastern portion of Northern Samar (Laoang, Palapag). DMS