Two alleged NPAs killed in encounter vs military in Northern Samar

Two alleged New People's Army members were killed and three high-powered firearms were seized by government troops after an encounter in Sitio Badulan, Barangay Cagbigajo, Pambujan, Northern Samar on Saturday at 12:55 pm.

The firefight, which lasted for about 20 minutes, resulted in the seizure of two M16A1 rifles, an M14 rifle, enemy belongings, and subversive documents with high intelligence value. One soldier was reported wounded in action.

Lt. Colonel Marvin Maraggun, commanding oOfficer of the 19th Infantry Battalion, commended the operating troops for a job well done, and reiterated his call to the remnants of the armed group to surrender, adding the government will ''help you start a new life and live peacefully with your families.'' DMS