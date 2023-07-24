Marcos suspends classes, gov’t work in NCR due to ''Egay'', transport strike on Monday

To ensure the safety of the public from the effects of Severe Tropical Storm ‘'Egay’' and to alleviate the effects of the scheduled 72-hour transport strike, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the suspension of classes and work in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday.

“In view of the forecasted inclement weather brought about by Typhoon ‘Egay’ and the scheduled seventy-two -hour transport strike in Metro Manila, work in government offices and classes in public schools at all levels in the National Capital Region are hereby suspended on 24 July 2023,” a memorandum circular dated July 21 and signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin stated.

Bersamin clarified that government agencies that are involved in the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness and response to disasters and calamities, and the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations and render necessary services.

The Executive Secretary also clarified that the suspension of work for private companies and classes in private schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads. Presidential News Desk