PNP ''100%" for SONA, says Acorda

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is ''100 percent'' ready for their deployment during President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24, its top official said.

In an ambush interview in Camp Crame, PNP Chief Benjamin Acorda Jr. said around 22,000 cops that will be part of the civil disturbance management will be deployed.

“We are preparing for the worst but I hope what we practiced won’t be exercised. I hope and pray for a peaceful conduct of rally and respect for each other,” Acorda said.

“Actually this is also a send-off, meaning we are 100 percent ready na and for deployment na tayo and we are also in coordination with even private individuals. They are providing the technical aspect of providing CCTV coverage in all areas. We will also deploy drones to ensure that all areas are covered by the cameras,” he added.

Acorda said they have not received any reports of threats so far related to the SONA but they are coordinating with other agencies, including the intelligence units and the Armed Forces of the Philippines about the peace and order situation.

He directed police to exercise maximum tolerance towards protesters during the SONA.

“What we don't want is an escalation of violence especially by the protestors. So I am appealing to our fellow Filipinos who will be doing these rallies to ensure that while they exercise their rights, they don’t step on the rights of others, including the police,” Acorda said.

“Well, we know that the SONA is really a national activity and all eyes are watching. All Filipinos can see what is happening, including how we handle rallies. And whatever happens in this activity especially how the civil disturbance management conducts themselves. If we will do some restraint and show professionalism in this aspect, then it is a big deal because all Filipinos are watching,” he said.

On the planned three-day transport strike, Acorda said the PNP and other agencies will be providing free bus rides.

“We were told about this transport strike and we are in coordination with MMDA and other agencies. The PNP and even other agencies will deploy buses to make sure that if ther will be a vacuum created by this transport strike, this will be filled up by our interagency coordination,” Accorda said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS